Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.
- Correa is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 29 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (15.2%).
- He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.18).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- France gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
