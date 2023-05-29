Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).

He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

