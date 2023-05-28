Willi Castro leads the Minnesota Twins (27-25) into a contest versus the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26), following his two-homer performance in a 9-7 victory over the Blue Jays, starting at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (4-4, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (3-1, 2.55 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (4-4, 4.22 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (3-1, 2.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.55, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .197 against him.

Ober is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Ober will try to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays' Berrios (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 4.22 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.