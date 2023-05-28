How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sunday at Target Field.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Read More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 72 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota has a 10 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.45 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.187 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (3-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Gaddis
