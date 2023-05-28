The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sunday at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 72 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 10 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.45 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.187 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (3-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Hunter Gaddis

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.