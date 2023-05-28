Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .205 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
