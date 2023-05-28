Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .195 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 41.5% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).

In 18 games this year (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 20 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings