After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (40) this season.

In 61.7% of his 47 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (21.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (53.2%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 22 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

