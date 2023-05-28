Alex Kirilloff -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .283 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (26.3%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 19 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 8 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings