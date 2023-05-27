How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun versus the New York Liberty is one of two strong options on today's WNBA slate.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 1-1
- CON Record: 3-0
- NYL Stats: 77.0 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 76.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CON Stats: 79.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 72.0 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (28.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (18.0 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -372
- CON Odds to Win: +281
- Total: 163.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 2-0
- LAS Record: 1-1
- LVA Stats: 99.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 74.5 Opp. PPG (third)
- LAS Stats: 89.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: Jackie Young (26.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Chiney Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)
