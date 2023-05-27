The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 30 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
15 GP 15
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
