Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays on May 27, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Bo Bichette and others on the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday at Target Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Lopez has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.90), 23rd in WHIP (1.100), and fifth in K/9 (11.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .231/.335/.473 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has put up 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He has a slash line of .215/.310/.395 so far this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 33 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .329/.369/.514 on the year.
- Bichette hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .356 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .292/.359/.479 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.