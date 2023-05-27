How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 68 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 27th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 231 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10 times per game, the worst average in baseball.
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.38 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.182).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Lopez has recorded six quality starts this year.
- Lopez enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
