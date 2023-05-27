Twins vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer square off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Target Field.
The favored Twins have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -110. Toronto is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Twins have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 32 total times this season. They've gone 21-11 in those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Minnesota has a 21-12 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 52.4% chance to win.
- Minnesota has played in 51 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-26-4).
- The Twins have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 against the spread.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|11-14
|14-11
|12-13
|21-19
|5-5
