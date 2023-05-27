Twins vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (26-25) and the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 27.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (2-3) for the Twins and Chris Bassitt (5-3) for the Blue Jays.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 1-3.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 32 times and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 21-12, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 231 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.38 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs -
|May 22
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
|May 23
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
