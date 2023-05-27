Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (26-25) and the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 27.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (2-3) for the Twins and Chris Bassitt (5-3) for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Twins have been favored 32 times and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 21-12, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 231 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.38 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule