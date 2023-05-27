Kyle Garlick -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate

Garlick is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Garlick has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Garlick has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

