In the final of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on Saturday, Julia Grabher (ranked No. 74) takes on Lucia Bronzetti (No. 102).

Bronzetti is favored to capture the tournament title over Grabher, with -145 odds against the the underdog's +115.

Julia Grabher vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

The Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Venue: Club des Cheminots

Club des Cheminots Location: Rabat, Morocco

Rabat, Morocco Court Surface: Clay

Julia Grabher vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 59.2% chance to win.

Julia Grabher Lucia Bronzetti +115 Odds to Win Match -145 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Julia Grabher vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Grabher took down No. 195-ranked Julia Riera, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6.

Bronzetti advanced to the finals by defeating No. 35-ranked Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-1 on Friday.

Grabher has played 31 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match.

Grabher has played 16 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Bronzetti has competed in 21 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 42.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Bronzetti has played nine matches and averaged 20.8 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

Grabher and Bronzetti have not played each other since 2015.

