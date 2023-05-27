Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Correa is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
