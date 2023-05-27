On Saturday, Byron Buxton (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 39 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 48th in slugging.

Buxton has had a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this season (30.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 22 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings