Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- hitting .182 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (22.2%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (5-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.