Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (26-24) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Louie Varland (2-0) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Twins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Twins have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won two of three games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (230 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule