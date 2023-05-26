Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .210 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 42), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (nine of 42), with two or more RBI four times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
