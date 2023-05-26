After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .274 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (24.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

