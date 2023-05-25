Brittney Griner takes the Phoenix Mercury (0-2) into a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) after putting up 27 points in a 75-69 loss to the Sky. It's on Thursday, May 25, 2023, tipping at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.

The matchup has no set line.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN

Lynx vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 83 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-1.0)

Phoenix (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Lynx vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

Minnesota's games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last year.

Lynx Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lynx scored 82.4 points per game (sixth-ranked in league) last year. They ceded 83.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, everything was clicking for Minnesota, who grabbed 36.9 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowed 32.5 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Lynx, who ranked ninth in the league with 14.6 turnovers per game, forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which was worst in the WNBA.

The Lynx made 6.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) last season, while owning a 34.8% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

The Lynx ranked in the bottom five in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game with 8.9 (second-worst), and they ranked ninth in the league with a 35.0% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Minnesota attempted 47.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 70.7% of the shots it attempted (and 77.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 threes per contest, which were 29.3% of its shots (and 22.6% of the team's buckets).

