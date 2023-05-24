The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .226 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Castro has recorded a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • In 28 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Castro has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 15
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7).
