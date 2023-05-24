The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .226 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Castro has recorded a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.3%).

In 28 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Castro has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 15 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings