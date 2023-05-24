Michael Conforto takes a two-game homer streak into the San Francisco Giants' (24-24) game versus the Minnesota Twins (25-24) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Target Field.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (6-1) for the Twins and Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.25 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .203.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Ryan has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.09, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .231 batting average against him.

DeSclafani has five quality starts under his belt this year.

DeSclafani will try to continue a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

The 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

