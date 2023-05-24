Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (25-24) at Target Field on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +135. Minnesota (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.09 ERA)

Twins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

The Twins have an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-3 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Giants have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

