The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo will square off against the San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 66 total home runs.

Minnesota's .404 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (223 total runs).

The Twins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.44 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.178).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Ryan is aiming for his eighth quality start in a row.

Ryan is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak

