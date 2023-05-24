How to Watch the Twins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo will square off against the San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 66 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .404 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.
- The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (223 total runs).
- The Twins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Twins' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.44 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.178).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Ryan is aiming for his eighth quality start in a row.
- Ryan is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
