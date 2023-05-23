Willi Castro -- hitting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has five doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .238.
  • In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 15
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.353 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.