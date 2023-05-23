Willi Castro -- hitting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has five doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .238.

In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 15 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

