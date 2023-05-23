When the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and San Francisco Giants (23-24) square of at Target Field on Tuesday, May 23, Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while the Giants will send Alex Cobb to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Giants have +130 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Twins and Giants game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 30 times and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 10-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-3 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.