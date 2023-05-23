Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 64 total home runs.

Minnesota's .404 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (220 total runs).

The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota's 3.43 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gray is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France

