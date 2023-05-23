Trevor Larnach -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach is hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 56.4% of his 39 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (12.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Larnach has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (15.4%).
  • He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.212 AVG .231
.349 OBP .311
.308 SLG .404
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
7 RBI 12
20/11 K/BB 23/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 22
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
