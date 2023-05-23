The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .196 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

In 42.1% of his games this year (16 of 38), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (26.3%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.9% of his games this season, Gallo has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 17 games this year (44.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 20 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings