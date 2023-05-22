Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-22) and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 22.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (3-0) for the Twins and John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

Minnesota is 11-6 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 219 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' 3.42 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule