Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-22) and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 22.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (3-0) for the Twins and John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Twins have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.
  • Minnesota is 11-6 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 219 (4.7 per game).
  • The Twins' 3.42 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 @ Dodgers W 5-1 Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
May 17 @ Dodgers L 7-3 Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
May 19 @ Angels L 5-4 Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
May 20 @ Angels W 6-2 Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
May 21 @ Angels L 4-2 Pablo Lopez vs -
May 22 Giants - Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
May 23 Giants - Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
May 24 Giants - Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 26 Blue Jays - Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
May 27 Blue Jays - Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
May 28 Blue Jays - Bailey Ober vs José Berríos

