Twins vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-22) and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 22.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (3-0) for the Twins and John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants.
Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Giants Player Props
|Twins vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 11-6 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 219 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' 3.42 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs -
|May 22
|Giants
|-
|Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
|May 23
|Giants
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.