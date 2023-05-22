Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 119-108 loss against the Nuggets, Davis had 28 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.9 23.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 42.5 41 40.3 PR 39.5 38.4 37.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

Davis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 42 28 18 1 0 2 0 5/18/2023 41 18 14 4 1 4 1 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

