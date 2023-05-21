The Los Angeles Angels (24-23) host the Minnesota Twins (25-21) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the Angels and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.

Lopez has recorded five quality starts this year.

Lopez has put up seven starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will hand the ball to Ohtani (5-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.23 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .145.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Ohtani has made eight starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 27th, .906 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.