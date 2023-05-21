Twins vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The favored Angels have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for the game.
Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-155
|+125
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
Discover More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have come away with five wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 46 games with a total this season.
- The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-8
|11-13
|13-11
|12-10
|20-16
|5-5
