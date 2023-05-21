Taylor Townsend 2023 French Open Odds
Taylor Townsend has a match versus Anastasia Potapova coming up next in the French Open round of 128. Townsend is +30000 to win at Stade Roland Garros.
Townsend at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Townsend's Next Match
Townsend is in the round of 128, where she will play Potapova on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET (after beating Maria Timofeeva 7-5, 6-2).
Townsend is currently listed at +160 to win her next matchup against Potapova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Taylor Townsend Grand Slam Odds
- French Open odds to win: +30000
Townsend Stats
- In the qualifying round, Townsend was victorious 7-5, 6-2 versus Timofeeva on Friday.
- Townsend is 12-10 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.
- Townsend is 5-2 on clay over the past year, with no tournament victories.
- Townsend has played 23.2 games per match in her 22 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On clay, Townsend has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.4 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.
- Over the past year, Townsend has won 71.2% of her service games, and she has won 32.1% of her return games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Townsend has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.
