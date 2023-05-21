Golden Knights vs. Stars Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. The Golden Knights are listed with -125 moneyline odds against the Stars (+105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Stars Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-125
|+105
|-
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-120
|+100
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Dallas has played 50 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
- The Golden Knights have been victorious in 12 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- This season the Stars have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is 11-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (73.3% win percentage).
- Dallas is 2-3 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (-110)
|2.5 (+110)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+135)
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+170)
|3.5 (+115)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+280)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-200)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-189)
|2.5 (-175)
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.4
|3.9
|2.9
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.5
|3.7
|3
