Casper Ruud will begin action in the French Open versus Elias Ymer (in the round of 128). In his last match he was defeated by Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals to end a good run at the Gonet Geneva Open. Ruud's monyeline odds to win it all at Stade Roland Garros are +1400.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Ruud at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ruud's Next Match

In his opening match at the French Open, Ruud will meet Ymer on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Ruud has current moneyline odds of -1600 to win his next matchup against Ymer. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Casper Ruud Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300

US Open odds to win: +1600

French Open odds to win: +1400

Want to bet on Ruud? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Ruud Stats

In his last match, Ruud lost 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 against Jarry in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open.

In 24 tournaments over the past year, Ruud has gone 38-23 and has won a pair of titles.

On clay over the past year, Ruud has gone 19-7 and has won two titles.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Ruud has played 27.8 games per match. He won 53.5% of them.

On clay, Ruud has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.9 games per match while winning 55.0% of games.

Ruud, over the past year, has won 82.2% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.

On clay over the past year, Ruud has been victorious in 83.0% of his service games and 27.0% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.