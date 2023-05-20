Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (24-22) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (24-21) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, May 20, with a start time of 10:07 PM ET.

The Angels are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+105). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-2, 3.22 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (1-0, 4.30 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 27 times and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 14-9 (60.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Angels have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

This year, the Twins have won four of 10 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

