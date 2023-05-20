How to Watch the Twins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels, on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored 211 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.169 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Louie Varland (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Varland has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Ross Stripling
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
