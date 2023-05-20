In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Lakers record just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Los Angeles has a 36-17 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 117 points per game this year at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (117.3).

At home, Los Angeles is allowing 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than away from home (119.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Lakers have played better at home this season, averaging 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets are better offensively, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 on the road.

The Nuggets pick up two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Mohamed Bamba Out Ankle LeBron James Questionable Foot

Nuggets Injuries