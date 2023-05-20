The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 18, Davis put up 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in a 108-103 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article, we look at Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 23.4 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 40.5 41 40.7 PR 37.5 38.4 37.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 41 18 14 4 1 4 1 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

