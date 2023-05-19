The Los Angeles Angels (23-22) will look to Mike Trout, on a two-game homer streak, against the Minnesota Twins (24-20) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (6-1) for the Twins and Reid Detmers (0-3) for the Angels.

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: BSW
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.16 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-3, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

  • The Twins will send Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.16 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .190 in eight games this season.
  • He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
  • Ryan has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

  • Detmers (0-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
  • Detmers has recorded one quality start this year.
  • Detmers has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this matchup.

