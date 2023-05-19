The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .407 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 207 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

Twins hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.162).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Ryan is seeking his seventh straight quality start.

Ryan will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Ross Stripling 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani

