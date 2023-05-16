The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) will try to keep a six-game win streak alive when they host the Minnesota Twins (23-19) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the ball for the Twins.

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (2-0, 1.85 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.85, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.

Ober is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Ober will look to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (6-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.36 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .204 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in eight starts this season.

Kershaw has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.

The 35-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.36), eighth in WHIP (.946), and 19th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

