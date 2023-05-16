Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) on Tuesday, May 16 versus the Minnesota Twins (23-19), who will counter with Bailey Ober. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Twins have +165 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (2-0, 1.85 ERA)

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Twins the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +165 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Twins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+325) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

