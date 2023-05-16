The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 56 times.

Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 222.5 points.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this year.

The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-14, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).

The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Lakers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.