Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Dodgers on May 15, 2023
Byron Buxton and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Monday (beginning at 10:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 30 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .222/.329/.467 slash line on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits).
- He's slashed .207/.280/.407 so far this season.
- Correa brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Syndergaard Stats
- Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.380/.519 on the season.
- Freeman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .252/.358/.510 so far this season.
- Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.