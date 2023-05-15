Byron Buxton and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Monday (beginning at 10:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 30 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .222/.329/.467 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits).

He's slashed .207/.280/.407 so far this season.

Correa brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Padres May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Padres May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Syndergaard Stats

Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.380/.519 on the season.

Freeman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .252/.358/.510 so far this season.

Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

