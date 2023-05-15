The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins will play on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Byron Buxton among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 55 home runs.

Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.143 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani

