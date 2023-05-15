How to Watch the Twins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins will play on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Byron Buxton among those expected to produce at the plate.
Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 55 home runs.
- Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.143 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
